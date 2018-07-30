Veteran Dan Milan Joins Royals on ECHL Deal

Reading, PA - Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Monday the team has signed defenseman Dan Milan (pronounced: MY-lin) to an ECHL contract for the 2018-19 season. Milan has played in the ECHL in each of his first six professional campaigns (313 GP). In 2017-18, he patrolled the blue line for Wheeling and accumulated 142 PIM along with a career-high five goals (16 pts.). The Detroit, MI native played against the Royals 11 times last season, recording a pair of assists and 25 PIM. Find him on Twitter and Instagram @StylinMilan. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds.

"I can't wait to join a team that is known around the league for having a history of being so successful," Milan said. "I've played against the black and purple for so long and it's exciting to finally be on the other side."

"We know Dan is capable of bringing a physical game with some offensive ability," MacDonald said. "It'll be nice to have him contributing for the Royals and we know he's excited for the opportunity."

Updated Royals Roster

Forwards: #14 Adam Schmidt, #21 Frankie DiChiara, #24 Bo Pieper, #29 Jack Riley

Defensemen: #6 Dan Milan, #7 Adam Larkin, #11 Charlie Vasaturo, #18 Nick Neville

Milan is the first veteran player contract the Royals have signed this offseason (at least 260 professional hockey games, excluding goaltenders). Per ECHL rules, teams may carry four veterans on the active roster and reserve list during the regular season and Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to last season in Wheeling, Milan spent 2016-17 with Fort Wayne and got his first experience playing in the Kelly Cup Playoffs (10 GP). Milan served as Wichita alternate captain in 2015-16. In the previous season, he delivered a career-best 17 points for the Thunder. Milan started his professional career in 2012-13 with the Florida Everblades after finishing a two-season stint in the QMJHL with Moncton and Victoriaville. He became the first player to make the jump directly from a Michigan high school hockey team to a Major Junior club.

Milan has accumulated at least 100 PIM in four of the last five seasons.

Season tickets and mini-plans are on sale by calling 610-898-7825 (PUCK).

First Home Game Oct. 13

The Royals will open the 2018-19 regular season at Santander Arena on Sat., Oct. 13 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Worcester Railers. The home opener will feature a special Block Party and "Red Carpet" presentation for the team.

