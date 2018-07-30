Nailers Re-Sign Danny Tirone

July 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their eighth player signing of the 2018 offseason. Wheeling has signed goaltender Danny Tirone to an ECHL contract.

Tirone, 24, got his first taste of the pro game at the end of this past season, when he appeared in two games with the Nailers, following his four-year collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire. Danny made 17 saves in his debut against the Reading Royals, then came up with 22 stops on the road against the 50-win Toledo Walleye.

"Danny Tirone is a proven winner," said Nailers Head Coach Mark Dennehy. "I can attest first-hand, as he single-handedly knocked my team out of the playoffs two years ago. He is incredibly athletic, has a real high end to his game, and is looking to take his game to the next level."

The Trumbull, Connecticut native was the starting goaltender in three of his four seasons with the UNH Wildcats, appearing in a school record 125 games. Tirone collected 48 wins over the course of the four years, topping out with 15 as a junior. He also maintained a goals against average under 3.00 in three of four seasons, as well as a save percentage of at least .910 in three of four campaigns. In addition to games played, Danny also set the school record for most saves in a career, turning away 3,637 opposition attempts.

"I had a really good experience in Wheeling at the end of last season, and I am excited to be back and start again," Tirone said. "From the top down, this is a really good organization to be part of, and I have a ton of respect for Coach Dennehy. His Merrimack teams gave us tons of trouble and were hard to play against. The intensity, speed, and pace of play was a big jump for me, but I am glad I experienced that challenge, as it helped me learn how to be a pro."

Danny Tirone and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2018-19 season on October 13th, when they visit the Norfolk Admirals. Wheeling's first home game will take place on November 3rd against the Indy Fuel. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.