Worcester Railers HC to Sponsor Battle of the Badges on August 2 at the DCU Center

July 30, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and President Michael G. Myers announced today that the club, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is sponsoring the Worcester Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at the DCU Center on August 2.

The Worcester Railers HC is excited to announce it will be the sponsoring the annual Battle of the Badges again after a successful first year. Last year's 216 units of blood collected was the largest total at any event held in Central Massachusetts, and the largest ever collected in the city of Worcester. The 216 units helped save 648 lives. In the first ever Battle of the Badges competition, the Worcester Police Department defeated the Worcester Fire Department 151 to 104 to capture the Battle of the Badges trophy. With the victory, the police pledged a $1,500 donation from the Worcester Railers HC Foundation to the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester.

Similar to last year, local police officers and firefighters are teaming up with the American Red Cross in an effort to see who can recruit the most eligible donors. Each donor will get to cast a vote for the Worcester Police Department or Worcester Fire Department. The winning department will take home a trophy and $1,500 to be donated to a charity of their choice, courtesy of the Worcester Railers HC Foundation.

To make the battle between the Police and Fire departments even more interesting this year, the Railers have decided to wear a specialty jersey in honor of the winning department for their Guns N' Hoses game on November 3 vs. the Newfoundland Growlers.

"The Railers are excited to partner with the American Red Cross, the DCU Center, and the Worcester Police and Fire Departments again this year," said Myers. "Our players will wear the winning team's jersey with pride for our first ever Guns N' Hoses game on November 3 and look forward to raising money for local charities."

Members of the public can join the Battle of the Badges blood drive by donating on Thursday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DCU Center. Each donor gets one vote for Worcester Fire or Worcester Police.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to encourage community members to join their local first responders and perform their own heroic act with a blood donation. All presenting donors during the blood drive will get to cast a vote to help decide the winner. All donors will also receive a free ticket to the Big E and the first 100 donors will receive a ticket to the Massachusetts Pirates game on Saturday, August 4 at the DCU Center.

"Right now, blood donations are going out faster than they are coming in," said Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager for the Red Cross Massachusetts Blood Services Region. "Police officers and firefighters know better than anyone how crucial it is to be prepared, and have blood on the shelves before it is needed."

All those who present to donate during Battle of the Badges will receive free parking at the Major Taylor Garage and a free hot dog or veggie wrap from SAVOR food service at the DCU Center. To make an appointment for Battle of the Badges, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Worcester Railers HC 2018-19 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 20 vs. the Maine Mariners. The only way to secure your spot to opening night is by purchasing a season membership, flex package or a group outing by contacting the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

