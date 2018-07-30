Make Some Noise for Bersch and Jenks

Toledo, OH - A combined 412 points over the last four years are back as forwards Shane Berschbach and A.J. Jenks have each agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season.

Berschbach, the native of Clawson, Michigan, is coming off another outstanding season in which he produced 51 points (19G, 32A) while playing at a career best plus 19. The 27-year-old set new single season Walleye records with 68 assists and 86 points during the 2016-17 campaign. He is a two time winner of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award (2015-2017).

Heading into this season Berschbach is the Walleye All-Time leader in points (267) and also holds the top spot in assists (191). His 76 career goals ranks third on the Walleye all-time list behind only Evan Rankin (111) and Kyle Bonis (83). Only Toledo Hockey Hall of Famer Rick Judson (244) has produced more assists in a Toledo ECHL uniform than Berschbach. Judson (441), Andrew Williamson (328) and Rob Thorpe (328) are the only players with more points in Toledo ECHL history.

"To have both of these elite players back in Toledo is something fans should be excited about," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "The leadership on and off the ice they bring to the table are great assets and the numbers speak for themselves."

Jenks is all over the Walleye All-Time record book after collecting 29 points (15G, 14A) in 40 games played this past season for the Walleye. Like Berschbach, the Wolverine Lake, Michigan native finished last year with a career best plus 16 to go along with 61 penalty minutes. His 145 points ranks 6th among players that have played for the Walleye, while he is 5th in games played (183) and penalty minutes (179). The 72 goals he has scored sits 4th and his 73 assists is 6th among Walleye players.

Since 2009, the 28-year-old has appeared in 251 total ECHL games between Toledo, Florida, Cincinnati and Charlotte with 189 points (94G, 95A) and 233 penalty minutes. The former 4th Round Pick of the Florida Panthers in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft has also collected 48 points (20G, 28A) in 190 games played in the AHL between Iowa, Grand Rapids, Rochester, San Antonio and Charlotte.

