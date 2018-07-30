English Returns Next Season

St. John's, NL - The St. John's Edge of the National Basketball League of Canada are pleased to announce that the reigning MVP of the National Basketball League of Canada, Carl English has committed to returning to the court as a player next season.

"We are excited to have Carl back on the court with the Edge next season," said Robert Sabbagh of Atlantic Sports Enterprises Ltd. "His vision for the future of basketball in his home province starts with the success of this franchise, and he's proven that he's committed to being an intrical part of this winning product."

Carl English, a native of Patrick's Cove, Newfoundland & Labrador, appeared in 39 games for the Edge last season and averaged 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 34.5 minutes per game. He shot .428 (304-for-711) from the field, .375 (137-for-365) from three-point range and .852 (179-for-210) at the free throw line.

"It was amazing to play at home last season in front of the best fan base in the league," said Carl English. "The Edge are poised to do even greater things this season and I can't see myself anywhere else but on the court."

