Veteran CJ Stubbs Signs in Binghamton

November 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of forward CJ Stubbs to the active roster for the 2024-25 season. The 30-year-old will make his Black Bears debut this Friday night.

Originally from Pleasant Grove, Utah, Stubbs has played played hockey all across North America. From Ontario, Las Vegas, Upstate New York, and the Mid-Atlantic regions, Stubbs has produced offensively. He attended Morrisville State University and was a member of the Mustangs' hockey program all four years, serving as an assistant captain his final two. Most recently Stubbs was a member of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the past three seasons. In those three campaigns, Stubbs helped lead the team to back-to-back finals appearances, winning the 2022-23 President's Cup, and being named an alternate captain last year.

In the last three seasons, Stubbs appeared in 148 regular season games with the Rail yard Dawgs, totaling 47 goals and 94 assists. He also skated in 24 playoff games and tallied 4 goals and 12 assists. Prior to his time in Virginia, Stubbs had a brief stint with the Norfolk Admirals in the ECHL and the Columbus River Dragons.

The right-handed forward will bolster the Black Bears scoring depth, as well as, add another big frame. Stubbs measures at 6'3" 190 lbs. and is ready to showcase his skills here in Binghamton!

