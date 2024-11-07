Local Fan Favorite Sal Safonte Makes Venom Debut Friday

November 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







NEWBURGH, NY - Popular defenseman Sal Safonte will make his Hudson Valley Venom debut in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) on Friday when they host the Port Huron Prowlers at Ice Time Sports Complex.

The 33-year-old is already a fan favorite in the area, helping the semi-pro Hudson Valley Vipers win the American Premier Hockey League championship last season.

The Vipers are owned by Pat Manning, who also owns the Venom. So, he knows exactly what makes Safonte so popular with Hudson Valley hockey fans.

"People love him," Manning explained. "He's as tough as they come on the ice, but he's got a heart of gold. He's a heart-and-soul player, who connects with the fans. We're excited to call him up and to welcome Vipers fans to see the Venom play. We call it the 'Brotherhood of the Fang.'"

Safonte, who grew up in Staten Island and now lives in Flemington, New Jersey, had one assist and 36 penalty minutes in 15 games with the Vipers last season.

He signed as a celebrity player, per an FPHL rule, for the game Friday. Safonte, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 260 pounds, sees it as a one-game tryout in his first professional contest.

"I'm going to take it Friday and see what happens," Safonte said. "Whether I get 30 seconds (ice time) or even a couple shifts out there, I'm going to give absolutely everything I've got to give. My feet are not going to stop moving. I'm going to put somebody through the boards. I'm going to let the league know I'm here. Play smart. Play hard."

Safonte had a brief taste of the FPHL, attending training camp with the Watertown Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks. So, he understands that this is a big step up.

"This is a whole different level from the Vipers," Safonte said. "This is these guys' jobs. These kids are here playing because they need a job and have a dream. I respect that. I get that this is a big deal."

An electrical engineer by trade, Safonte became a sensation in the Hudson Valley last season when Vipers fans created the "All Hail Sal" salute to him. It was, in part, for his rugged on-ice style. But mainly it was due to the connection he built with fans off the ice, something he hopes to do Friday with the Venom Faithful, as well.

"You've got to remember that you're some kid's idol. They look up to you," Safonte explained. "I make sure to sign every autograph, remember every kid's name. That's important to do."

Another Vipers player, forward Tim Hanlon, will dress as a celebrity player for the Venom on Saturday, when they host the Danville Dashers. The 31-year-old had eight goals and 13 points in 15 games last season with the Vipers. He has professional playing experience with 20 FPHL games over two seasons, including 14 with the Hat Tricks in 2019-20.

Game time for each Venom contest this weekend is 7 p.m. Fans who purchase tickets at the door wearing Vipers gear will receive discounted tickets for $12. And all United States veterans receive free admission for Veterans Day weekend.

For Venom ticket information, please call 845-454-5800. Tickets may also be purchased at Ticketmaster.

