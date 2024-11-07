Weekend Preview: Rockers vs. Moccasins

November 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Friday, November 8th, 2024 - Monroe Moccasins @ Motor City Rockers

7:35pm - Big Boy Arena - Fraser, MI

Saturday, November 9th, 2024 - Monroe Moccasins @ Motor City Rockers

7:05pm - Big Boy Arena - Fraser, MI

The Motor City Rockers will welcome a brand new opponent to Big Boy Arena this weekend, the Monroe Moccasins. They will have a long commute as they are not based in Monroe, Michigan, they are from Monroe, Louisiana. The two teams will face off on Friday, November 8th at 7:35pm and Saturday, November 9th at 7:05pm.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday night can be found online or by reaching out to Connor Jakacki (734-516-1809). Both games will be broadcast on YouTube at RockersHockey. Saturday night is Military Night at Big Boy Arena. Prior to the Rockers game, the Michigan Warriors and Saginaw Warriors will face off at 5pm. Military jerseys will be worn by the Rockers. Selfridge Air Force Base will perform the national anthem. It will also be a $2 beer night presented by Labatt Blue.

Motor City (2-4-0, 5 PTS) is looking to get back into the win column after being swept last weekend by the Port Huron Prowlers. Jameson Milam will be making his debut as head coach for the Rockers. He was team captain of the Rockers prior to his promotion to head coach. Eli Rivers will attempt to maintain his point-a-game pace. He has three goals and three assists through six games. The Rockers head into the weekend in fifth place in the empire division.

Monroe (1-3-3, 5 PTS) has yet to win a game in regulation, and they will look to change that when they head north to Fraser this weekend. In their last time out on the ice, the Moccasins lost a pair of home games to the Athens Rock Lobsters. They did pick up a point in the standings in each game, as their losses came in overtime and the shootout. Scott Coash will be making his first appearance in the visitors locker room at Big Boy Arena. He had 128 points in the past two seasons as a Rocker. He has two goals and two assists in four games as a Moccasin. The Moccasins are currently sixth in the continental division.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

Weekend Preview: Rockers vs. Moccasins - Motor City Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.