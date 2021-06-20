Ventura's Gem Powers Series Win in Fargo

June 20, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







FARGO - The Sioux Falls Canaries (15-15) won the series with a 7-2 victory in their Fargo finale Sunday. Angel Ventura earned the win with six innings of strong work on the mound.

Ventura (3-3) scattered nine hits without issuing a walk. He struck out five and outduelled former Canary Tyler Herron, who was chased from the game after 1.2 innings. Herron (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs (four earned).

Sioux Falls was led by Jabari Henry, who went deep as part of a two-hit afternoon. His early double drove in two to help the Canaries build a four-run lead after two innings complete.

The Canaries bullpen held the Redhawks in check after Ventura exited. Trevor Simms struck out two in a pair of scoreless, hitless innings. Robbie Gordon notched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish the game.

The Canaries return to The Birdcage Tuesday, June 22 at 7:00 pm vs. Houston. It will be AC/DC Night on a Groovy Tunes-Day.

We'll shake you all night long! You'll be Thunderstruck by our celebration of one of the best hard rock bands of all time, with tributes -- both live and on our new videoboard. Ages 50 and over get a ticket discount because Moneytalks. It's also Nacho Tuesday -- half-priced nachos with an order of regular-priced nachos. You can choose not to rock with us, but it might send you on a Highway to Hell, and you'll be hearing Hell's Bells!

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.