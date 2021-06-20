Sioux Falls Takes Rubber Game at Newman

FARGO, N.D. - Sioux Falls continued to get early inning scoring in the rubber match between the Canaries and RedHawks on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field, plating four runs in the first two innings against the RedHawks on its way to a 7-2 win over Fargo-Moorhead in the series finale. After a delayed start due to weather and wet field conditions, the Canaries hopped on RedHawks' starter Tyler Herron to take the early lead and held on for the win thanks to a great pitching performance from starter Angel Ventura.

Joe Hallock pitched 4.1 innings in relief for the RedHawks, holding the Canaries to three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two batters. Austin Ver Steeg finished out the game for the RedHawks, throwing the final 3.0 innings and holding Sioux Falls scoreless.

The RedHawks got on the board in the third inning when Will Zimmerman doubled down the left field line and was brought in on an RBI single by Leo Pina. Fargo-Moorhead plated one more run in the sixth inning, but couldn't get the bats in the late innings.

For the third time this series the Canaries opened the score early, as they opened the game with a hitless run in the first inning. They then extended their lead with a three run second inning, scoring the winning run off a Jabari Henry two-out, two-RBI double. Henry was 2-for-3 with a walk, double, home run, two runs, and four RBIs in the game. The Canaries drew seven walks in the game and drew 25 total walks in the three-game series.

Sioux Falls starter Ace Ventura allowed nine hits but only gave up two runs and got his third win of the season. Ventura, who is now 3-3 with a 6.52 ERA this season, did not allow a walk in his 6.0 innings and struck out five RedHawks batters. In relief the Canaries used pitchers Tervor Simms and Robbie Gordon. The two combined to face the minimum over the last 3.0 innings while Simms struck out two batters.

The RedHawks will open a three-game series against the division-leading Chicago Dogs on Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. Monday night is the 25th anniversary of the first ever game played at the ballpark that is now known as Newman Outdoor Field. The RedHawks will commemorate the occasion by charging 1996 ticket prices for Monday's game.

