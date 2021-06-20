Sunday's Start Time Pushed to 3 PM

June 20, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







The start time for Sunday's series finale against the Sioux Falls Canaries has been pushed back to 3 p.m. from its originally scheduled 1 p.m. start time. The change was made to allow for the playing surface at Newman Outdoor Field to be game ready after rain Sunday morning. All ticket policies and purchases will remain the same for the originally scheduled game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.