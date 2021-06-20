Logan Landon Signs with Philadelphia Philles

SIOUX FALLS - The Canaries are proud to announce that the contract of center fielder Logan Landon has been transferred to the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Landon, an early-season American Association MVP frontrunner, enjoyed a phenomenal start to 2021 with the Canaries. The home-grown Lincoln High School alum hit .390 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 26 games. A second-year Canary, Landon hit .333 with ten home runs and 43 RBIs in 2020.

The 28-year-old currently leads the American Association with 46 hits. His .390 average ranks second in the Association. He ranks fifth in the American Association in home runs and third in RBIs. His 76 total bases are also third in the Association.

A former member of the Dodgers organization who has played as high as AAA, Landon is the second Canary position player to have his contract purchased in the last 40 days. Clint Coulter signed with the Cardinals organization in mid-May.

