Velocity to Host C.D. Guadalajara U23 in an International Friendly at ONE Spokane Stadium

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

So far, the competition in ONE Spokane Stadium has been domestic in flavor, as Spokane Velocity FC has hosted numerous clubs from across the country. That all changes when the U23 squad of one of the premier clubs in the world comes to town.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara U23 - the Chivas - based in Jalisco, Mexico, will face Velocity FC in an international friendly at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The U23 team is the reigning champion of Liga MX Apertura U23, cementing its reputation as one of the premier developmental clubs for young players.

Velocity will celebrate this historic friendly match with delicious items for sale on the concourse from Tacos Tumbras Taco truck.

The match is part of a U.S. tour that Chivas will open against Velocity before traveling westward to visit defending USL League Two champion Ballard FC in Seattle on June 4.

"C.D. Guadalajara is one of the most renowned soccer clubs in Mexico and has strong ties to many professional clubs and leagues in the United States - including ours," said Ryan Harnetiaux, managing partner of USL Spokane and principal of Aequus Sports, LLC. "For many years, C.D. Guadalajara has sent its teams to the United States during the summer months to play friendlies, and we are honored that they have chosen to make the Pacific Northwest one of their stops. It's a real testament to what we are building here in Spokane."

The friendly fills a 19-day break in Velocity's schedule during group play in the Jägermeister Cup. Velocity has a 1-0-2 record in the Jägermeister Cup and a 3-3-1 mark in regular USL League One action.

"With us having a large break between matches it's really important for us to stay in a good rhythm of playing so we can continue to improve," said Velocity Head Coach Leigh Veidman. "Aside from that, it's always enjoyable to test yourself against high level opposition with a different style of play than we are used to."

Club Deportivo Guadalajara was founded in 1906 and remained in the amateur ranks until it joined the professional league in 1943. The Chivas - Spanish for Goats - are considered among the most popular teams in Mexico and are certainly one of the most successful with 12 league titles and two CONCACAF Champions Cup/League titles. The senior team competes in and is one of the 10 founding members of the Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican football, and is one of seven teams that have never been relegated. In 2020, Forbes reported the club was worth $311.5 million, making it the most valuable in the Mexican League, and sixth most valuable in the Americas.

The club has a focus on signing home-grown talent, making the U23 squad a critical part of developing players who aspire to play on the senior team or at a high level internationally.

"Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and has long been a mainstay and source of immense pride for those clubs' cities for generations. With our club, we hope to build this same type of lasting community asset," Harnetiaux said. "When we have an opportunity to introduce an international club to Spokane, we all are stronger for it through the lessons learned through sport, competition, and embracing other cultures. It is for this reason that we are also focused as a club on signing international players to our rosters, giving a much richer experience for our teams, coaches, staff and especially our fans."

Following the tradition before every home match, the 509 Syndicate will gather 90 minutes before the 6 p.m. kickoff at the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park. At 5 p.m., the group will march to the stadium with drums, flags and lots of cheering. The public is invited to join in.

After its match against the Chivas, Velocity will have a break until its road match on June 13 against Union Omaha in group play of the Jägermeister Cup. The club returns home on June 23 to host Lexington Sporting Club on Pride Night at ONE Spokane Stadium.

