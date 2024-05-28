Behind the Mingos: Jimmie Villalobos

Hailing from the soccer-loving Coachella Valley in Southern California, Jimmie Villalobos was introduced to the beautiful game at the tender age of four by his father, who instilled a deep love and passion for soccer that runs through the veins of their entire family.

"He's been there since day one, pushing me to do better every day in every game and every practice. He's my motivation to keep on going in my soccer career."

Despite initial hesitation from older siblings, Jimmie Villalobos embraced the sport wholeheartedly, fueled by his father's unwavering support and motivation to excel in every game and practice session.

Journey to College:

Growing up in a community with limited soccer opportunities, Jimmie Villalobos joined local travel clubs like Desert United and Indio SC, where he honed his skills and competed at premier levels.

"I wish we had more exposure with academies and all that so that way you could get seen from where I'm from. We don't really get looked at, until this time around. Now we're getting more and more academies, more clubs to help kids get out of the streets, because they're a bad, bad place."

Despite the lack of academies and exposure during his youth, Jimmie Villalobos excelled on the field, eventually earning a spot on his high school varsity team for all four consecutive years. After high school, he continued his soccer journey at a community college before transferring to Division II California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he made significant contributions and achieved notable success, including two final four appearances in three years.

Pursuing Professional Soccer:

Following his collegiate career, Jimmie Villalobos embarked on a challenging path to pursue his dream of playing professionally. Despite attending numerous pro combines without success, he refused to give up, encouraged by the unwavering support and motivation of his wife, who reminded him that his opportunity would come.

"I doubted myself for quite a while there. I doubted myself if I should keep playing or not. And I felt like there was an IT. Then my wife came into the picture. We've been together for about 10 years now, but she's been my motivation and is always helping me keep pursuing what I want to do. She told me this is not it. There is going to be someone that's gonna open the doors to get you the opportunity."

Eventually, Jimmie Villalobos found a breakthrough in NISA (National Independent Soccer Association), where he made a lasting impact with LA Force before transitioning to the USL with One Knoxville SC. Now, Jimmie Villalobos finds himself here, at Forward Madison FC, where he is excited to contribute to the team's success in a professional environment that feels like home.

Off the Field:

Outside of soccer, Jimmie Villalobos enjoys exploring new cuisines with his wife, embracing the diverse food scene and culinary experiences. He cherishes moments spent outdoors, whether it's taking leisurely walks with his wife and their beloved dog, Buddy, or soaking in the beautiful landscapes of their new surroundings. Jimmie Villalobos finds joy in discovering new parks, going on hikes, and experiencing the vibrant sceneries that were absent from his California upbringing.

Goals:

Off the field, Villalobos aspires to continue growing as a person, striving to be a positive role model for aspiring athletes and a better husband to his wife. On the field, Jimmie Villalobos is determined to help Forward Madison FC achieve their ultimate goal of winning a championship.

"I feel like we have a good group going. I feel we're clicking now. I feel like we have a good professional environment. The team has leaders. We have a lot of vets. You know, people that have been in the league for awhile so they understand the game. And I feel like one of our goals is to win a championship, that's what we strive and work our butts off to every day."

Watch Villalobos and the rest of the squad play at historic Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, June 1st, where they'll play Lexington SC at 5pm CT. Tickets are still available.

