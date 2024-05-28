Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs. Lexington SC

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

*SETTING THE SCENE:

Forward Madison FC plays Lexington SC, for the second time this season. FMFC currently sits in fourth place in the standings, five places ahead of Lexington. The match is set to kick off in Madison on Saturday, June 1st at 5:00 pm CT on ESPN+.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

This past weekend, FMFC won their fourth game in a row this season. It was the club's second Jägermeister Cup win with a 1-0 victory at home against One Knoxville SC. In the 19th minute, Derek Gebhard scored the lone goal to secure three points for his team and make hime the club's all-time leading goal scorer. The 'Mingos defense also recorded another clean sheet in front of a home crowd of 4,200 fans.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

After another win, Forward Madison will look to keep the streak going against Lexington. Here are a few things to look for:

Defense must be strong for the entire game. The last time these two teams played, Forward conceded the game winning goal in the final minutes of the game. This weekend, they must concentrate on avoiding fouls in the defensive third and relying heavily on the depth of their bench. With a club they've already faced and fell to this season, the 'Mingos will have to figure out how to keep up their momentum without allowing them to get on the board.

Find the players who will lead the attack. On paper, Forward has more goals, shots, and clean sheets compared to Lexington this season. However, Forward both conceded and failed to score against Lexington in April. After a hot streak in May, Forward will look to continue their winning luck. Look for the team to find players who have been automatic lately, such as Derek Gebhard, Devin Boyce, and Christian Chaney.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC heads out to East Ridge, Tennessee to play Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, June 8th. They'll play the Red Wolves in the fourth Jägermeister Cup match, and third on the road. Catch the game on ESPN+ or Channel 3000 at 6:30pm CT.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvLEX

Saturday, June 1, 2024

5:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, Wisconsin

FOLLOW LIVE

6/1 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvLEX Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 3-0-3

LEX: 1-3-2

