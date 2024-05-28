Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Union Omaha

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC is set to hit the road this week for an eagerly anticipated showdown against Union Omaha on Wednesday, May 29th. This will be the third round match for Central Valley Fuego FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

HISTORY VS. UNION OMAHA

Fuego FC and Union Omaha have faced each other seven times now. The most recent match was the 2024 Home Opener, where Fuego FC experienced an unfortunate 2-1 loss. Since 2022, Fuego FC and Union Omaha have played each other seven times, with Fuego FC holding a record of 1-6-0 in the series. Fuego FC's sole victory over Union Omaha occurred on October 15th, 2022. Over these encounters, Fuego FC has scored 4 goals against Union Omaha while conceding 11 goals. This upcoming match marks the second meetup for the two teams in 2024, this time in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

For this third round of the USL Jägermeister Cup, Fuego FC hopes to secure a win on the road. The club tied in their first two rounds of the USL Jägermeister Cup, with one win and one loss after penalty shootouts. The injury report for this match indicates that Jason Ramos and Omar Lemus are still out, and Angel Ruelas is also unavailable.

NEXT MATCH:

Central Valley Fuego FC will continue their travel as they head to Colorado for a matchup against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on June 8th. The match kicks off at 6:00 PM PT. Fans can join us at Crow & Wolf Brewing Company for a lively watch party.

SNAPSHOT: #OMAvCV

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

4:30 PM PT Kickoff

Werner Park - Omaha, NE

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 4:00PM

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: OMAvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL JAGERMEISTER CUP RECORDS

CV: 0-0-2

OMA: 0-1-1

