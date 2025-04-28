Vegas Knight Hawks at San Antonio Gunslingers
April 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from April 28, 2025
- Vesey and sQUAD Stomp the Sharks on Saturday Night - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Freight Host Steamwheelers for Star Wars Saturday Night - Fishers Freight
- Freight Release Three Players, Sign Carmel Linebacker - Fishers Freight
- Pirates Fall to Blizzard; Drop to 2-3 - Massachusetts Pirates
- Sugar Skulls Show Fight Early But Fall to Strike Force on the Road - Tucson Sugar Skulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vegas Knight Hawks Stories
- Vegas Knight Hawks Accepting Nominations for Hometown Heroes Knight
- Knight Hawks Fall in Home Opener to San Diego, 35-27
- Vegas Knight Hawks Fall to the Jacksonville Sharks on the Road
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Opening Knight
- Vegas Strikes Down San Diego, 48-41, in First Game of 2025 Season