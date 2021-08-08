Veen, Amarista and Calvo Guide Grizzlies Past Giants 3-1

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (55-28) subdued the San Jose Giants (53-30) 3-1 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. With the win, Fresno holds a two-game advantage over San Jose for the best record in Low-A West. The Grizzlies and Giants have met 23 times this year with 17 of those contests being decided by one or two runs. Fresno improved to 39-5 when allowing three runs or fewer, 10-5 on Saturday's and 13-10 against San Jose.

Zac Veen started the Grizzlies scoring in the first with a solo homer to deep right field. It was his 13th longball of the season. Veen is currently riding a seven-game hit streak, going 14-for-29 (.493) with two clouts, one triple, three doubles, seven RBI, 11 runs, four walks and three stolen bases. In the fourth, Jairo Pomares tied the affair at one with a wallop to left-center field. Fresno would re-take the lead in the fifth from a sacrifice fly and add a run in the sixth from a double steal. Veen swiped home on the play.

Overall, three Grizzlies' batters enjoyed multi-hit evenings. Julio Carreras and Bryant Quijada recorded a pair of hits each. Carreras is on a six-game hit streak and Quijada has notched back-to-back two hit games. Veen led the way with a trio of hits and two runs. Pomares' highlighted the Giants offense with that tater and a single.

Fresno righty Anderson Amarista (3-3, win) was sensational on the bump. He dazzled for a season-high six innings, striking out eight. Amarista allowed one run on five hits and three walks. Blair Calvo wrapped up the final three frames, picking up his second save. Calvo didn't permit a run and fanned five. San Jose starter Ty Weber (3-3) suffered the loss after four innings of two-run ball. He punched out three and issued one walk. Juan Sanchez tossed four frames out of the Giants bullpen, only letting in one run. The squads conclude the series tomorrow from Downtown Fresno.

- RHP Anderson Amarista (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; win)

- RHP Blair Calvo (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; save)

- RF Zac Veen (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB, CS)

- LF Jairo Pomares (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 3B Casey Schmitt (1-2, 2 BB)

- RF Carter Williams (1-4, 2B)

Sunday, August 8 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Wil Jensen (5-1, 3.11) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (0-0, 12.00), 5:05 pm PT

The Grizzlies added two players from High-A Spokane this afternoon. Utility man AJ Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and run in his first contest. Right-handed pitcher Noah Gotsis has not appeared yet for Fresno.

