Ports Hold off Nuts in High Scoring Affair

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports pounded out 15 hits and held off two comebacks by the Modesto Nuts to hold on for an 11-10 win over their North Division rivals on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark. With the win, the Ports clinch a winning record in their 12-game homestand.

After the Nuts (43-40) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Noelvi Marte, the Ports came back with three runs in the bottom half. With two outs and runners on the corners, Brayan Buelvas and Junior Perez hit back-to-back singles to give the Ports a 2-1 lead. With Perez taking off from first on the first pitch to Matt Cross, Buelvas came home to score from third base on an errant throw to second by Nuts' catcher Ty Duvall, making it 3-1.

Leading 4-2, the Ports (35-48) gave themselves a cushion with a four-run fifth inning. After Robert Puason reached on an error and Lawrence Butler singled to put runners on the corners, T.J. Schofield-Sam and Joshwan Wright hit back-to-back RBI singles to extend the Ports' lead to four. A Buelvas groundout to first put runners on second and third with one out, and Perez followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, making it 7-2. With two outs and Wright on third, Matt Cross reached on an infield single to drive home the fourth run of the inning to give the Ports an 8-2 lead.

Modesto answered back with five runs on just three hits in the top of the sixth to cut the Ports lead to one. One run on three straight hits chased Ports' starter Osvaldo Berrios to start the inning, and the Nuts scored four more times without recording a hit on a fielders' choice, sacrifice fly and four walks to make it 8-7.

Lawrence Butler, who went 4-for-4, helped the Ports recapture the momentum with a two-run home run to right field in the top of the sixth to make it 10-7. Stockton got another in the seventh when Buelvas, who doubled to lead off the frame, was driven home on a single by Perez to make it 11-7.

After the Nuts scored three times in the eighth to cut the Ports' lead to one run, Oscar Tovar pitched around a one-out single in the ninth inning to end the ballgame.

Berrios (5-3) got the win for the Ports allowing five runs in five innings, while Nuts' starter Sam Carlson (3-3) took the loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits in five innings. Tovar picked up his fifth save with a scoreless ninth.

The Ports and Nuts close out the series on Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark at 6:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

