Nuts Comeback Ends One Run Short in 11-10 Loss

Stockton, CA - After falling behind by six runs after five innings, the Modesto Nuts drew to within one run twice but ultimately fell 11-10 against the Stockton Ports on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Robert Perez Jr. sparked the first rally in the sixth inning with a home run on the first pitch of the frame off of Ports (35-48) starter Osvaldo Berrios (W, 3-5). Corey Rosier and Spencer Packard each reached on a hit before Ty Duvall walked to load the bases.

Berrios came out of the game at that point after five-plus innings. He would finish with five runs on seven hits on his line.

Dallas Woolfork worked the rest of the sixth and the Nuts would push across four runs without a hit against Woolfork. The righty would issue two bases loaded walks, give up a sac fly and an RBI fielder's choice. The Nuts had the bases loaded down by just a run with two outs when Rosier struck out.

The Ports bounced back and scored three insurance runs before the Nuts mounted their second comeback attempt.

In the eighth inning, the Nuts loaded the bases with no outs. Perez Jr. issued an RBI groundout as part of his three-RBI night. Rosier had a sac fly. Packard brought home a run with an RBI single to reach for the fourth time in the game.

In the ninth and down by just a run, Alberto Rodriguez singled with one out against Oscar Tovar (S, 5/6). Rodriguez quickly moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. Noelvi Marte, who had homered in the game, grounded out. The final out of the game was recorded by the Ports' right fielder Brayan Buelvas who made a great running catch near the line to retire James Parker.

Sam Carlson (L, 3-3) caught some bad luck in the game giving up nine singles over five innings. He was charged with eight runs but only four of them were earned.

The Nuts are looking for a series split in the finale on Sunday night. Game six is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark.

