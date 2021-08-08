Quakes Roll Sunday, Take Series over Storm

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A six-run fourth inning put the Quakes ahead to stay, as Rancho Cucamonga blew out Lake Elsinore on Sunday securing a series-win by taking the fifth and final game of the series, by a final of 13-5.

Marco Hernandez (1), Imanol Vargas (8) and Ismael Alcantara (8) all went deep to give Rancho starter Robbie Peto the support he needed to earn his first professional win.

Peto (1-3) allowed four runs over five innings, but benefitted from the offensive outburst to notch the "W".

Trailing 4-3 in the fourth, the Quakes got an RBI groundout from Jose Ramos, evening the game at 4-4. Jorbit Vivas put the Quakes ahead for good, as his two-run single make it 6-4. Alex DeJesus followed with an RBI double, then scored on the Vargas two-run blast, capping the inning against Storm reliever Jairo Iriarte (0-1).

Reinaldo De Paula pitched a scoreless sixth for his Quakes' debut, then turned it over to Huei-Sheng Lin, who recorded his first professional save, by allowing one run over the final three innings of work.

The Quakes (47-35) will take a day off on Monday, before opening a seven-game, six-day series in San Bernardino against the Inland Empire 66ers. Jimmy Lewis (0-2) will throw in game one on Tuesday, as he takes on Adam Seminaris of the 66ers.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 17th, as they host the San Jose Giants in a huge six-game series with playoff implications. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

