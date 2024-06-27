Vancouver Bandits, CEBL to Expand Regular Season to 24-Game Format in 2025

June 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits and the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the team and league will expand its regular season to a 24-game format in 2025.

This increases the overall number of league-wide games from 100 to 120 regular season games next summer. In addition, the season will start approximately one week earlier next year in early May and end two weeks later in late August.

Vancouver Bandits season ticket packages for the 2025 season will include all 12 regular season games and one potential playoff game. All 12 regular season home games will be included in 2025 season ticket packages as part of a 13-game package that features an additional playoff game to be determined (subject to qualification for the postseason).

The Bandits' season ticket base currently stands at an all-time high and the renewal period for current season ticket holders will begin in July. More information regarding 2025 season ticket renewals and deposits will be shared later this summer. Fans interested in learning more about 2025 season tickets are invited to register their interest at this link or reach out to tickets@thebandits.ca.

"The demand for Bandits and CEBL Basketball continues to grow year-over-year. This expansion of the schedule is a reflection of a flourishing local and national passion for the sport. We continue to strive for excellence on and off the court and we are excited to feature an expanded schedule that gives more families, friends and businesses an opportunity to be part of and enjoy our game day experience," said Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

The 2025 CEBL season will mark the most games played and longest timeframe of an individual season in what will be the seventh campaign in league history. With the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons, the CEBL has played a 20-game regular season schedule since the league's inception in 2019. Most recently, that included 100 regular season games that were scheduled from late May until early August annually.

"With an expanded schedule and larger window for our games next summer, our fans will have more fan-friendly options, including more weekend games and two additional home dates to see their favourite CEBL teams and stars live in action," said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL.

"As we continue to take giant leaps forward across the business, it's clear fans and partners want more CEBL basketball and our players deserve more opportunities to showcase their skills and to earn more. We are happy to be able to deliver all of that as we prepare for another exciting season in 2025."

Vancouver continues its homestand this Saturday, June 29 when it will look to defend home court against the Edmonton Stingers at Langley Events Centre (LEC) as part of the club's Filipino Heritage Game.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the game are nearly sold out and limited seats are available for purchase.

