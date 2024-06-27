Balanced Effort Earns BlackJacks 102-80 Win over Shooting Stars, Snaps Losing Skid
June 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
A trio of 21-point performances and a strong defensive showing bookended the Ottawa BlackJacks (3-7) 102-80 win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-5) on Thursday night.
After losing two games in a row and putting up a season-low 67 points their last time out, the BlackJacks bounced back in a big way against the defending champs. Tyrell Tate, Keevan Veinot and Isaih Moore off the bench each chipped in with 21 apiece as they sparked Ottawa's first triple-digit scoring output of the season.
