River Lions Clash with Sea Bears in Winnipeg

June 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







The Winnipeg Sea Bears (5-5) host the Niagara River Lions (6-3) Thursday in a cross-conference class.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. CDT / 8 p.m. ET at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. It will also be televised in Canada on Game+.

The River Lions have been rolling this season, sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference with an undefeated record at home and riding a current two-game winning streak.

In their last game, they nearly relinquished an 18-point lead to the Montreal Alliance. However, it was the heroics of Aaryn Rai who knocked down some clutch free throws to secure the victory.

Jahvon Blair and Nathan Cayo combined for 42 points. Blair had 21 points, three assists, and two rebounds, while Cayo had 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The River Lions bench also showed out in the win, outscoring the Alliance' bench 35-12.

As for the Sea Bears, they're looking to carry over their momentum from their 103-101 victory against the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Justin Wright-Foreman led the way for the Sea Bears, continuing his hot start with the club with 30 points, four three-pointers, and six assists.

And just like the River Lions, the Sea Bears bench came up huge for them in the victory against the Rattlers, outscoring Saskatchewan's bench 40-16.

A matchup to look out for

Two high-scoring guards in Blair and Wright-Foreman are set to go toe-to-toe.

Blair is currently averaging 19 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the River Lions, while Wright-Foreman is posting 28.3 points per game, 5.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds for the Sea Bears.

Both guards are currently leading their respective teams in scoring per game, and they can flip that switch on offence when needed while helping create offence for their teammates.

Recent Matchup

The Sea Bears are looking for some revenge against the River Lions who walked away with a 101-94 victory on June 6.

