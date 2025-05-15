Sea Bears Announce 12-Man Season-Opening Roster

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced the 12-man regular season roster with which the team will open the 2025 season. The Sea Bears start things off at home tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. against the Edmonton Stingers. Single game tickets are on sale and fans can catch the game on CEBL+, TSN+ and 680 CJOB.

All announced and professional signings aside from Simi Shittu have been named to the team's season opening roster. Shittu remains with Promitheas Patras of the Greek Basketball League (GBL) as they continue their playoff run and will join the team when their season is complete. Lamar Everd and Gavin Ashworth will remain with the team as practice players.

See the complete 12-man roster below:

2025 WINNIPEG SEA BEARS ROSTER: FAST FACTS

#1 Mason Kraus | G | 6-3 | Winnipeg, MB

Enters his first professional season after being selected in the second round (16th overall) of the 2025 CEBL Draft by Winnipeg

Coming off a breakout collegiate campaign where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists through 23 games with the Bisons

Scored a season-high 31 points Jan. 11 vs. Brandon

An alum of Winnipeg's Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

#3 Terry Roberts | G | 6-3 | Amityville, NY

Joins the Sea Bears after spending two seasons with the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League, where he averaged 25.7 minutes, 6.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game this year

Led the University of Georgia Bulldogs in scoring as a true senior in 2022-23 with 13.2 points per game

Spent two seasons at Florida SouthWestern and one at Bradley University prior to transferring to Georgia

#5 Tevian Jones | G | 6-7 | Chandler, AZ

Brings the most NBA experience of the Sea Bears' American imports, having suited up for the Grand Rapids Gold and Birmingham Squadron in the G League, as well as the Brooklyn Nets' and New Orleans Pelicans' NBA Summer League teams.

Made his CEBL debut with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in 2024, appearing in 11 games and averaging 16.9 points, including a 29-point, 12-rebound outburst to lift Scarborough over the Montreal Alliance on June 23.

Spent two seasons at the University of Illinois and three at Southern Utah University. Averaged 17.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a senior for the Thunderbirds in 2022-23.

#6 Alex Campbell | G | 6-2 | Brampton, ON

Returns for his second season in Winnipeg as the league leader in all-time games played (100), having played in every CEBL season since 2019. The only Sea Bear to start every game last season, averaging 6.2 points through 21 contests.

Suited up in two games for the London Lightning of the Basketball Super League this season

Represented the CEBL in the 2022 Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) tournament

2019 CEBL Champion with the Saskatchewan Rattlers

#7 Emmanuel Akot | F | 6-8 | Winnipeg, MB

Enters his third CEBL season after a two-game stint with the Ottawa BlackJacks in 2023 and 12 games with the Sea Bears in 2024. Emerged as a key contributor for Winnipeg last season, averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds through 12 games (missed nine due to injury).

Appeared in one game for KK Wloclawek in Poland this fall season before suffering an ankle injury and returning to Winnipeg to prepare for the 2025 CEBL season

Spent five years playing at the NCAA DI level at Arizona, Boise State and Western Kentucky

#8 Geoffrey James | G | 6-2 | Edmonton, AB

Winnipeg's first-round pick (fifth overall) in the 2025 CEBL Draft enters his second CEBL season coming off a national championship in his senior year at the University of Victoria.

Averaged 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals through 26 games with the Vikes this year

Averaged 16.6 minutes, 7.5 points and 1.5 assists through 21 games with the Edmonton Stingers last season

Prior to transferring to Victoria, spent one season at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and three at the University of Alberta

#10 Jaylin Williams | F | 6-8 | Nahunta, GA

Makes his CEBL debut alongside his Grand Rapids Gold teammate Tevian Jones, having averaged 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds through 35 games with the Denver Nuggets' G League affiliate.

Played three games with the Denver Nuggets' Summer League team last year before signing with the team's G League squad for the fall season.

Averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Auburn in 2024

Ended his five-year career at Auburn as the program's all-time leader in games played

#13 Nathan Bilamu | F | 6-4 | Hamilton, ON

Competing in his first professional season after finishing his five-year career at Lakehead University.

Averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 21 games (all starts)

#14 Kyler Filewich | C | 6-9 | Winnipeg, MB

Averaged 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds through 35 games at Wofford College in his fifth season of eligibility this year

Led the Terriers to a 2025 NCAA tournament berth

Spent two seasons at Southern Illinois University before transferring to Wofford for his final three collegiate seasons

#21 Solomon Young | F | 6-8 | Sacramento, CA

Playing in his first CEBL season after averaging 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds through 30 games with the South Bay Lakers

Has also played professionally in Germany, Italy and Belgium

Played five seasons at Iowa State University, averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds as a senior in 2020-21. Named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team that season.

#24 Mason Bourcier | G | 6-4 | Kelowna, BC

Enters his second season with the Sea Bears and fifth in the CEBL

Averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 assists per game in 20 contests with Winnipeg last season

Recently welcomed his first child, son Phoenix Bourcier, with his wife Makenna

Suited up in 12 games with Tartu Ülikooli in Estonia this fall season, averaging 11.2 points and 4.3 assists

Set the Canada West single-season triple-double record (11) in 2021-22 as a junior at Trinity Western after transferring from UBC

#55 Shawn Maranan | G | 5-8 | Winnipeg, MB

Re-joins the team after spending last season on the Sea Bears' practice roster

Averaged 15.3 points (career high), 5.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds through 19 games during his fifth and final season at the University of Winnipeg in 2024-25

A two-time Wesmen Male Athlete of the Year (23/24 and 24/25)

Led the Wesmen to the Canada West championship finals in 2024







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.