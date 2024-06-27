Longest Tenured Player Returns

Saskatoon, Sask. - The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that the club resigned 6-foot-8 D'Andre Bernard for the 2024 season. The Ajax, Ontario-native will return to the CEBL for his fourth season, adding athleticism and size to the Rattlers front court. Bernard earned 2024 Rattlers Man of the People Award for his work in the community. He is celebrated as the longest tenured player in franchise history, returning to the court this Saturday in a match-up against the Niagara River Lions at SaskTel Centre.

"D'Andre has always demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Rattlers organization both on and off the court," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "We needed to do the right thing by rewarding that loyalty by re-signing him to the team this year. His character and veteran experience will be great assets for the team."

During his four-year professional career, Bernard has played with five teams in Romania, Denmark, Nicaragua, and Canada. He has a career average of 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 16.7 minutes in 112 games.

Bernard made his professional debut with the Saskatchewan Rattlers during the 2021 season playing 13 games and averaging 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.5 assist, and 19.4 minutes per game. In his three seasons with the Saskatchewan Rattlers, he has only missed 4 games where he is ranked as the franchise leader in all-time most games played with 51 games. During his tenure with the Rattlers - he has scored 205 total points, recorded 20 blocks (third all-time), and grabbed 145 rebounds (fifth all-time).

Bernard made his overseas debut in the 2021 offseason, when he joined Edmonton Stingers representing the Canadian Elite Basketball League during the BCLAmericas in Nicaragua. During the 2022 offseason, he signed with CSM Miercurea Ciuc of Romania Liga averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 26.1 minutes in 19 games played. Most recently Bernard played in Denmark with Team FOG Naestved of Basketligaen. Naestved finished in second place in the league with a 24-14 record. Bernard played in 38 games averaging 5.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 15.3 minutes. Bernard returned to Saskatoon at the end of his season in Denmark, where he filled a practice roster spot with the Rattlers.

"Saskatoon is like a second home for me and the fans are always a pleasure to play in front of," said Roche. "The team is off to a solid start and I look forward to getting to work with the guys and coaching staff. Can't wait to be back in the Snake Pit representing Sask!"

Prior to his professional career, Bernard attended Bill Crothers Secondary in Unionville, Ontario. As a senior prep standout, he averaged 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game. He was ranked the no. 1 prep player in the country and considered a top 10 prospect in Canada in 2015. Bernard began his collegiate career at the University of North Florida in 2015-16, transferring to Georgia Highlands College for the 2016-17 NJCAA season. During his two seasons with Georgia Highlands, he averaged 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.6 assist, and 9.2 minutes in 59 games. He made a trip to the Region 17 NJCAA national championship in Hutchinson with the Georgia Highlands Chargers that went 32-2 during the 2016-17 season. As a junior, Bernard joined East Tennessee State where he helped lead the Buccaneers to a 20-10 record, including a postseason tournament trip. As a senior, he transferred to the University of Louisiana Monroe, where he averaged 3.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 13.6 minutes in 24 games.

The Rattlers play five more games leading up to Championship Weekend (CW24) happening in Montréal, QC from August 9-11, 2024.

