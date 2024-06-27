Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Artist Fefe Dobson Unveiled as Halftime Performer of CEBL Championship Final in Montréal

June 27, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday that multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Fefe Dobson will be the official Championship Game Halftime Performer at 2024 Championship Weekend (CW24) in Montréal. The Championship Final will be broadcast live on TSN at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11 from Verdun Auditorium.

As part of the announcement, Warner Music Canada has also become the Official Music Partner of the CEBL. The groundbreaking partnership amplifies the CEBL as a lifestyle and culture brand living at the intersection of music and basketball. It will grow the CEBL's music programming and live performance portfolio across games, events, digital channels, and more while showcasing top Canadian music talent like Fefe Dobson.

Dobson's Platinum Certified (Gold in America) eponymous debut album was released to critical acclaim in 2003, which catapulted her to international success. The album had four consecutive top ten radio singles including "Bye Bye Boyfriend," "Take Me Away," "Don't Go (Girls & Boys)," received multiple award nominations including two JUNO Award nominations and the album officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard HeatSeekers album charts and landed her an opening slot on Justin Timberlake's 2004 Justified Tour across Europe.

As an accomplished songwriter and two-time Juno Award nominee, Fefe has penned hit songs for the biggest names in pop music including Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Jordin Sparks between releasing her material for her follow-up album 'Joy' in 2010.

In 2023 she released EMOTION SICKNESS, Dobson's first full-length album since 2010's Joy. This is a return to Dobson's earlier albums, combining angsty lyricism and unapologetic punk/rock driven production like the live recorded drums and punchy guitars. The recent success of international artists like Willow Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, with their rock driven pop anthems has shifted the musical landscape for the younger generation. This shift in sound broke the door open for pioneers like Fefe to be rediscovered and celebrated for the groundwork they laid.

From August 9-11, four CEBL teams, including the host team Montréal Alliance will compete for the coveted CEBL Championship Trophy at CW24. The weekend's full artist lineup, including Montréal-based award-winning rapper FouKi who will be the Eastern Conference Final Halftime Performance on August 9, and tickets to all games and events can be found at cebl.ca/cw24.

More than 50 CEBL games will be broadcast live nationally on TSN and Game+ this season, with an additional eight games in French on RDS. Fans can also livestream all regular season, playoff and Championship Weekend games on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Next Level Sports & Entertainment - The U.S. Home for CEBL, will pick up 40 CEBL games for its U.S. audience in 2024, while international streaming service, Courtside1891, will carry 27 games for subscribers outside North America.

Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets for 2024, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.