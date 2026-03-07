2026 Junior All Native Tournament Schedule and Teams Announced

Published on March 6, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The 50th edition of the Junior All Native Tournament (JANT) is just around the corner and the full slate of games and participating teams are set.

Co-hosted by the Vancouver Bandits pro basketball team, Kwantlen First Nation and Vancity Nation youth basketball, the JANT 2026 schedule and teams were officially released today (March 6). The tournament is set to welcome thousands of competitors, fans and travellers to the Lower Mainland for the six-day celebration of sport and culture, taking place March 15-20 in Langley, B.C.

Featuring 129 teams and 1,856 athletes across seven age divisions, JANT 2026 officially begins on March 15 with the Opening Ceremony and Vendor Market at the Arena Bowl at Langley Events Centre. The ceremony will be hosted and emceed by Haida Gwaii-born actor, TV personality and former Big Brother Canada contestant Kiefer Collison.

"The Junior All Native Tournament is one of the most meaningful gatherings in basketball anywhere in Canada, and to see the schedule and teams now confirmed for the 50th anniversary is incredibly exciting. This tournament is about much more than competition, it's about culture, community, and creating lifelong memories for young athletes from nations across British Columbia and beyond," said Vancouver Bandits team president and 2026 Junior All Native Tournament co-chair Dylan Kular. "We are honoured to work alongside Kwantlen First Nation, Vancity Nation and so many community partners to welcome everyone to Langley for what will be a truly special week of basketball."

The basketball action tips off on Monday, March 16, with games held at various venues in the Langley area, including Langley Events Centre, HD Stafford Middle School, Langley Secondary School, RE Mountain Secondary School, and Walnut Grove Secondary School.

The action concludes with Championship Friday on March 20, with winners crowned in Boys and Girls U17, U13 Gold, U13 Silver divisions on Centre Court at Langley Events Centre.

Admission for the Opening Ceremony and Championship Friday is free of charge for fans 12 & Under and 65 & Over. Games from March 16-19 are free of charge to fans of all ages, thanks to the generous support of JANT 2026 sponsors. Tickets for JANT 2026 are available at showpass.com.

Daily schedules, scores and tournament updates can be found at www.JANT.ca or by following the official tournament social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Participating teams, nations and age divisions are listed in alphabetical order below:

Girls U17

Ahousaht Storm, At'maakw, Daughters of Old Massett, Gingolx Storm, Gitmidiik Thunder, Gitsegukla Predators, Gitwaaltk, Gitxaała Warriors, Gitxsan Junior Mystics, Haida Gwaii K'uljaads, Haisla Jr. Girls, Jr. ÃâºÃ" ásákv Girls, Kitselas Keepers, Maaqtusiis Lady Suns, Nootka Rebels, Skeena Sisters, Star Gazers, Syilx Basketball, Timberwolves, Tla-o-qui-aht West Coast, Tl'kemchEEn Lytton Strong, Tseshaht Lightning, VanCity Reign

Boys U17

Ahousaht Eagles, Ahousaht Islanders, Cariboo Wolves, Gingolx Sons, Gitga'at Seawolves, Gitmidiik Lightning, Gitmidiik Storm, Gitxaała Warriors, Gitxsan Grizzlies, Gitxsan Torchmen, Heiltsuk Nation, Hiiyitliik, Kispo Magic, Kitasoo Xai'xais Rainmakers, Kitselas Hornets, Kwadacha, LaxÃÂ±gÃÂ±alts'ap Noosik, Lil'wat Nation, Mowachaht Bucks, Naani, Nak'azdli Trees, NCN tÃ"atÃ"uus, North Shore Wolves, Nunanta, Old Massett Raiders, Skidegate Saints, Snaw-Naw-As Sawbills, Strike Force, Surrey Suns, Syilx Basketball, Terrace Kings, Tl'kemchEEn Warriors, Ts'ap, VanCity Warriors, Witset Wesiy, xÃâá'isla Braves

Boys U13 Gold

Coastal Pride, GÃÂ±aw Tlagée Jr. Raiders, Guardians, North Shore Wolves, NusqÃ" lst, Sons of Gingolx, Syilx Basketball, Vancity Seawolves, xÃâá'isla

Girls U13 Gold

Mini Mystics, Skidegate Saints, Snuneymuxw Islanders, Stó:lÃ Â, Syilx Basketball, Tseshaht Lightning Boys U13 Silver Gitmidiik Warriors, Gitxaała Warriors, Gitxsan Torchboys, Jr. Lizards, Jr. Strike Force, Junior tÃ"atÃ"uus, Kitselas Grizzlies, Lil'wat Cowboys, Nak'azdli Wolves, Noosik, Nu Nan7nita 1, Nu Nan7nita 2, Skidegate Saints, Tl'kemchEEn Warriors, Tlaga Gaw Tlaas Raiders, Tla-o-qui-aht Wolfpack, Wíná, YFN Ravens, Ã"Úpnit Warriors

Girls U13 Silver

Ahousaht Ocean Storm, Anspayaxw Royals, At'maakwii, Gingolx Storm, Gitxaała Warriors, Jaadaa Warriors, Kaien Island Riptide, Kitselas Cougars, Laxgalts'ap Jr. Aces, Lil'wat Queens, Maaqtusiis Suns, MázáiqvÃÂ¼'a, New Aiyansh Sonics, Prince Rupert Sugyigyet, Strikettes, Tl'kemchEEn, VanCity Grizzlies, WÃÂ±SÁNEĆ QELAXEÃ¡Â¹Ë, YuułuÃ"iłÃ"atÃ¡Â¸Â¥ Ravens

Co-Ed U10

Battle Hill Ballers, Gitxsan Baby Mystics, Itty Bitty Ballers, Lil'wat Cubs A, Lil'wat Cubs B, Naani, Náwála, Nisga'a Daxgat, Nuxalk Baby Thunders, Old Massett Raiders, Syilx Basketball, Tiny Titans, Tl'kemchEEn U10 #1, Tl'kemchEEn U10 #2, Tlaga Gaw Tlaas Raiders, United Warriors, VanCity Vanguards







