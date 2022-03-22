Vance Returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Carson Vance has returned from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL).

Vance has appeared in 37 games in the ECHL between Fort Wayne and Wichita during his call-up. He earned two assists.

Prior to his call-up, Vance played in one game for the Havoc during the 2021-22 season.

Welcome back, Carson!

