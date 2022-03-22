Vance Returns to Huntsville
March 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that D Carson Vance has returned from the Wichita Thunder (ECHL).
Vance has appeared in 37 games in the ECHL between Fort Wayne and Wichita during his call-up. He earned two assists.
Prior to his call-up, Vance played in one game for the Havoc during the 2021-22 season.
Welcome back, Carson!
