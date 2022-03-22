Knoxville's Waxin-Engback Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Razmuz Waxin-Engback of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 14-20.

Waxin-Engback scored one goal, a game-winner, added four assists and was +3 in leading the Ice Bears to a pair of wins last week, keeping Knoxville within two points of first place with just six games remaining.

On Thursday, the Södertälje, SWE native scored the eventual game-winning goal late in the second period and added an assist to help Knoxville double-up Peoria, 4-2, in a battle of teams vying for first place. Waxin-Engback closed out the weekend with a three-assist performance, extending his point streak to eight games, as Knoxville defeated Macon 6-2 on Sunday.

Now in his seventh professional season and first in the SPHL, Waxin-Engback is currently tied for second in the league in power play goals (nine) and points (19) while ranking third on the Ice Bears in scoring, recording 48 points (21g, 27a) in 46 games.

Also nominated: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g, 1a, +3), Mike Ferraro, Evansville (2 gp, 1g, 2a), Taylor Best, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g, 3a +4), Kyle Clarke, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3), Caleb Cameron, Macon (4 gp, 2g, 1a), Brennan Blaszczak, Pensacola (2 gp, 3g, 2 gwg), Nick Neville, Peoria (3 gp, 1a), Kevin Resop, Quad City (1-1-0, 2.02 gaa, 0.920 save%, shutout), Brady Heppner, Roanoke (3 gp, 3g, 3a, +2, shg, gwg) and Mitch Atkins, Vermilion County (2 gp, 1g, shg)

