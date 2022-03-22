SPHL Announces Suspension
March 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspension:
Quad City's Carter Shinkaruk
Quad City's Carter Shinkaruk has been suspended three games under Rule 40.4 and 40.5, Physical Abuse of Official, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 268, Quad City at Evansville, played on Saturday, March 19.
Shinkaruk was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 40.3, Physical Abuse of Official (Category II), at 20:00 of the third period.
Shinkaruk sat out Quad City's game Sunday against Vermilion County and will miss upcoming games against Peoria on March 26 and 27.
