Vance Returns to Havoc
October 31, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing Carson Vance.
Vance, 25, started the 2021-22 season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) and returns to the Havoc where he played 20 games last season and recorded 5 points.
The USHL alumni went on to play for Western Michigan University in Divison 1 NCAA hockey before making his debut for the Havoc last season.
