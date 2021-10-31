Vance Returns to Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing Carson Vance.

Vance, 25, started the 2021-22 season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) and returns to the Havoc where he played 20 games last season and recorded 5 points.

The USHL alumni went on to play for Western Michigan University in Divison 1 NCAA hockey before making his debut for the Havoc last season.

