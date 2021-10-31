SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the following suspension:

Quad City's Carter Shinkaruk

Quad City's Carter Shinkaruk has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized cross-checking incident at 13:52 of the third period in SPHL Game 27, Vermilion County at Quad City, on Saturday, October 30.

Shinkaruk will miss today's game against Vermilion County.

