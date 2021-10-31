Ice Bears Fall to Havoc 2-0

October 31, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears Fall goaltender Jimmy Poreda

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears Fall goaltender Jimmy Poreda(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Jacob Barber scored twice, Max Milosek made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 2-0 on Sunday evening.

Jimmy Poreda made 22 saves for the Ice Bears (3-1-0). The win was the 60th in the SPHL for Milosek, who has spent his entire career with the Havoc (5-0-0).

Huntsville opened the scoring when Jacob Barber redirected Carson Vance's shot from the blue line past Poreda at 14:31 of the first. Vance corralled the puck up top and fired a snap shot, where Barber got a piece of the puck to deflect it under Poreda's blocker.

Andrew Bellant nearly tied the game in the second period, but his shot from the right side of the crease hit the far side post. Bellant hit the post again in the third period off a shot from the left circle. Knoxville was unable to take advantage of a five-minute power play following a major penalty against Sam Williams for kneeing Colton Fletcher. The Ice Bears finished 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

The Havoc got an insurance goal with Barber's second of the night at 6:24 of the third.

The Ice Bears will host Fayetteville on Friday night for the first of a three-game weekend. Huntsville returns home to host Macon on Friday night.

Images from this story

