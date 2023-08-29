ValleyCats Will Face Miners in Final Regular-Season Homestand

TROY, NY - Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the Tri-City ValleyCats host the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from August 29-31. A ValleyCats win at any point in the series will eliminate the Miners from postseason contention. All three games are scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM.

Tri-City currently holds the second wild card spot in the Frontier League East Division with a one-game lead over the New York Boulders. The 'Cats are two games behind the Québec Capitales for the top wild card spot in their division, and are three games back of the first place New Jersey Jackals. Overall, there are six games remaining of the 2023 regular season as Tri-City looks to clinch its first playoff berth since 2018. Stay tuned for information regarding how to purchase potential playoff tickets.

Tonight, it will be SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween courtesy of Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. There will be trick-or-treating around the ballpark, and fans are encouraged to wear halloween costumes.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, it will be Where's Waldo Wednesday. There will be a scavenger hunt, and the winner(s) will receive $5 Dunkin' Donuts gift cards. The ValleyCats will also be partnering with the American Red Cross, and will donate a portion of Wednesday's ticket sales to Disaster Relief. Individuals who cannot attend the game but would like to support this mission can find more information here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/tricityvalleycats-pub.html/

On Thursday, August 31, it will be Fans for Life Night. To celebrate the last regular season home game this year, the 'Cats will be giving out a limited quantity of NYRA Bets jugs, and fans can compete for prize giveaways. There will also be postgame fireworks courtesy of Price Chopper/Market 32.

Be a part of the excitement and join the ValleyCats for what is sure to be an action-packed, fun-filled week at "The Joe!"

Get your tickets today by stopping by the Box Office, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting tcvalleycats.com.

