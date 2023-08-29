Boulders' Comeback Falls Short in Quebec

The New York Boulders lost to the Quebec Capitales on Tuesday, 3-2, falling just shy of a potential comeback.

Joe DeLuca and Giovanni Garbella hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning to pull within one run, but the Boulders were unable to get another run across the plate. Austin Dennis recorded two hits for New York. Chris Kwitzer and Matt McDermott also had hits in the loss.

Brandon Backman, who was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week earlier in the day, took the loss after tossing 5 2/3 innings and allowing one earned run. Backman struck out seven batters.

Quebec scratched together runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings. Former Yankees first baseman Greg Bird drove in the eventual game-winning run on an RBI single. Ruben Ramirez earned the win for Quebec after tossing seven innings of three-hit, scoreless baseball.

Despite the loss, New York (52-38) did not lose any ground in its bid for a spot in the Frontier League playoffs. The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-37) lost their game against the Sussex County Miners, keeping the Boulders one game back of their northern New York foes for the final playoff spot.

The Boulders will look to even the series against the Capitales (56-34) on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

