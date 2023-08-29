Boomers Open Final Road Series with Defeat

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers kicked off the final road series of the year by falling behind early and suffering a 12-3 loss at the hands of the Florence Y'Alls despite racking up 10 hits.

Florence plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning to open an early lead. The Boomers came back in the top of the second with a single run to cut the deficit in half when Zach Huffins plated Blake Berry with a two-out, two-strike double to right. The Y'Alls extended the lead to 5-1 behind three runs in the third. Brian Fuentes homered to start and Nick Wimmers delivered a two-run single with two outs.

The homestanding Y'Alls went on to score in three consecutive innings, building a 10-1 lead. Schaumburg logged three consecutive hits to open the seventh. Berry led off with a double and scored on a triple from Brett Milazzo, who scored on an RBI single from Huffins. Florence responded with two in the bottom of the inning to end any hopes of a comeback.

Luis Perez suffered the loss, working five innings to match his shortest outing of the year which came on June 18. Perez allowed seven runs but did strike out five to surpass the 100-strikeout mark for the year and become the fifth player in team history to strike out 100 or more in a season. Austin Gossmann threw the final three innings. Schaumburg totaled 10 hits in the game, five for extra bases. The bottom three in the order amassed five hits. Milazzo, Huffins and Berry all tallied two hits. Gaige Howard extended his on-base streak to 19 in the loss.

The Boomers (52-38), having already secured a playoff slot for the third consecutive year, will continue the series on Wednesday night at 5:31pm. RHP Hunter Hoopes (4-2, 3.96) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers while Florence will counter with RHP Edgar Martinez (7-9, 6.05). The team is back at home for Labor Day weekend to conclude the regular season slate. Don't miss out on your chance to catch the Boomers before the year comes to a close next weekend. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your tickets.

