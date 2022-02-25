ValleyCats Unveil Updated 2022 Roster

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have unveiled their updated 2022 roster ahead of the team's 20th Season. The 'Cats are set to kick off spring training for their second season as a member of the Frontier League in late April. Pete Incaviglia's squad has 25 players returning from the 2021 roster. This week the 'Cats announced the return of Trey Cochran-Gill, Juan Silverio, Willy Garcia, and Denis Phipps.

Rejoining the team's pitching staff alongside Trey Cochran-Gill: Jervic Chavez, Jose Cruz, Jake Dexter, Logan Dubbe, Erick Heredia, Francisco Jimenez, Ryan McKay, Patrick Murphy, Donnie Speranza, Eddy Tavarez, and Bryan Valdez. Their 2021 battery mates: Danny Angulo, Jake Barbee, and Jhon Nunez, are also set to rejoin the team in the spring.

Familiar faces in the field will be: infielders Zach Biermann, Nelson Molina, Alexis Pantoja, Luis Roman, and Brad Zunica, alongside outfielders Chris Kwitzer, Carlos Machado, and Carson McCusker.

New additions to the team include pitchers Aneudy Acosta, Alexander Guillen, Oddy Nunez, Olbis Parra, catcher Roberto Pena, and outfielders Connor Oliver and Andy Sugilio.

Two former 'Cats from the team's New York-Penn League Era are set to don a ValleyCats uniform this season: pitcher Joey Gonzalez ('18) and infielder Juan Santana ('14).

2022 will mark the Tri-City ValleyCats' second season as a member of the Frontier League, an official partner league of Major League Baseball, and the team's twentieth season bringing professional baseball and affordable family fun to Upstate New York. "The Joe '' first opened its gates for ValleyCats baseball during their inaugural 2002 season. Following nearly two decades as the Houston Astros Short Season Single-A Affiliate, the ValleyCats entered the Frontier League in 2021, and independent baseball arrived at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 93 former ValleyCats players have reached Major League Baseball, including 4x batting champion Jose Altuve, World Series MVPs George Springer and Ben Zobrist, All-Stars J.D. Martinez & Hunter Pence, Cy Young Award Winner Dallas Keuchel, 2020 World Series participants Kike Hernandez and Ryan Thompson, and RHP Andrew Bellatti. Since their inaugural season in 2002, the Tri-City ValleyCats have welcomed over 2.6 million fans to The Joe! On the field, the team has won eight Stedler Division titles and three New York-Penn League Championships. The 'Cats have also hosted the NYPL All-Star Game twice during that span. The league's signature event was held in Troy in both 2008 and more recently, 2017. The 'Cats enjoyed a successful first campaign in the Frontier League as they finished 2nd in attendance and led the league with 10 players signed by MLB organizations. Field Manager, Pete Incaviglia, will be returning to the Capital Region along with a number of key contributors from the 2021 team that finished with a record of 50 wins and 46 losses.

Don't miss out on the excitement of ValleyCats baseball at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium! Season tickets and mini plans for the team's 20th Season are available now! To book a group outing or ticket plan, visit the team's website or call 518-629-CATS. Individual game tickets go on sale March 21 at 10 AM! Visit tcvalleycats.com for more information regarding the 2022 season.

