Titans Ink Two for 2022

February 25, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that the team has signed infielders AJ Wright and Ryan Walstad for the 2022 Frontier League season.

Wright, 25, comes to the Nation's Capital after being acquired in a trade from the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey native started 2021 in the Empire League, winning a Silver Slugger Award. He joined the PaddleHeads late in the season, appearing in 12 games hitting .375 with two home runs and six RBI, on route to a league championship.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright attended Maryland-Baltimore County University (Baltimore, Maryland), where he spent four seasons hitting a career .273 in 193 games.

Walstad, 23, makes his debut to professional baseball in 2022 after five seasons of collegiate baseball.

A native of West Sacramento, California, Walstad was a career .272 hitter in 146 games split between Ohlone College (Fremont, California) and Sacramento State University (Sacramento, California).

In college, Walstad earned first-team all-conference twice, along with Western Athletic Conference's all-tournament in 2019.

Also, the Titans have acquired LHP Tyler Jandron and INF Luke Navigato from the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League in exchange for INF Nick Gatewood.

Further, the club has traded RHP Keisy Portorreal and RHP Carlos Vega to the Gary SouthShore Railcats of the American Association in exchange for RHP Jack Alkire.

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2022 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

