Washington Adds Lefty Gage Smart to 2022 Roster

February 25, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington has signed left-handed pitcher Gage Smart to the 2022 roster as it continues to prepare for its 20th season of Frontier League baseball coming up this summer.

Smart, a product of Buena Vista University (2017-20) and Campbellsville University (2021, graduate), was 10-9 in his collegiate career and is set to make his debut as a professional with Washington.

"Gage is a young man who is very excited about this first professional opportunity. Simply put we're bringing him in here because he is a sidearm lefty that will have to prove that he can get left-handed hitters out," said manager Tom Vaeth. "It's a very important piece for me because of how I like to run my bullpen. We were very fortunate for a number of years to have BJ [Sabol] in that role. We're hoping Gage can step in and develop to help fill that void."

Smart pitched in 13 games for Campbellsville in 2021 and fanned 30 opposing hitters in 20.2 innings while allowing just 15 hits and 10 earned runs. At Buena Vista, his best season came in 2019 when he went 5-1 with a 1.14 ERA in 23 games. That season, he amassed 47.1 innings of work, eight saves, 54 strikeouts and walked only 13. He also only allowed 20 hits and seven runs (six earned) for the DIII school that year.

For his efforts, Smart was named a Division III All American (Second Team). His 0.697 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and his 3.8 H/9 (hits per nine innings) led the country.

He was 3-1 as a freshman in 2017 with a 3.16 ERA in 18 games (one start). In 2018, he pitched in 11 games and started eight of those. In his final year at Buena Vista in 2020, he pitched in two games and had a save in the team's limited campaign.

The Wild Things will kick off that 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.