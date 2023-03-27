ValleyCats Unveil Third Phase of 2023 Promotions & Theme Nights

TROY, NY - On Monday, the Tri-City ValleyCats unveiled the third phase of their 2023 promotional schedule and theme nights as the organization prepares for the start of the Frontier League's 2023 season and the team's May 12th Opening Day at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The third phase of the team's 2023 promotional schedule includes:

June 24 - Relish the Moment presented by Sysco

June 25 - SouthPaw's Birthday Celebration

June 28 - Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night presented by Sunkist

July 22 - Star Wars Night

August 3 - The Office Night

August 12 - The One with the FRIENDS Theme

August 22 - SouthPaw's Bobblehead Bonanza presented by American National Insurance Company

August 30 - Where's Waldo Wednesday

As previously announced, the first 1,000 fans in attendance on June 28th will receive a Kumar Rocker bobblehead courtesy of Sunkist, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance on August 22nd will receive a SouthPaw bobblehead courtesy of American National Insurance Company. Fans can purchase a guaranteed bobblehead package for just $20. The package not only guarantees fans a bobblehead, but also guarantees one premium ticket to that night's game. A limited number of these packages are available on a first come, first serve basis for each giveaway night. To purchase a guaranteed package, visithttp://bit.ly/3Jk5fq2 and enter the promo code at checkout. For June 28th, the promo code is: ROCKER. For August 22nd, the promo code is: SOUTHPAW. Guaranteed bobbleheads will have no effect on the quantity of bobbleheads available to fans at the gate on the night of the giveaway.

The ValleyCats will be announcing the rest of their 2023 promotional schedule over the course of the next week leading up to their Opening Day Open House on March 30th. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase on March 30th at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

