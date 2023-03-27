Wild Things Sign Rookie Catcher Lolo Williams

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the signing of rookie catcher Lolo Williams, who most recently played in the California Winter League and was a bullpen catcher for the Florence Y'alls last season.

Williams played his final three years of collegiate baseball at Union College (NAIA) and appeared in 45 games (43 starts) in 2021. He hit .299 with 49 hits and scored 16 times while driving in 29 to go along with three homers and 11 doubles. He hit four home runs, drove in 20 and had 19 hits in 2020 after appearing in 40 games in 2019. That season he hit six home runs, collected 51 hits and drove in 36 on his way to an AAC All-Conference Second Team selection.

He played his high school ball at Serra High School (Gardena, CA). With the Toronto Rush of the California Winter League earlier this year, he was 12-for-36 at the dish with four runs, three doubles and six RBI.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

