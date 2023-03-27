Schaumburg Boomers Announce 2023 Promotion Schedule

Schaumburg, IL - With Opening Day on the horizon, the Schaumburg Boomers are excited to release a fun-filled 2023 promotion schedule packed with giveaways, theme nights, and more for all 51 home games.

"Coming to a Schaumburg Boomers game isn't just about baseball, it's an experience. Our promotions schedule is built around providing the best possible fun and family entertainment." said Michael Larson, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Schaumburg Boomers.

Fireworks once again dominate the schedule with 20 firework shows scheduled for the season, including the annual 4th of July super-show. Premium giveaways to the first 1,000 fans also take center stage with Chase Dawson Bobbleheads, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Bobbleheads, Grill Spatulas, Backpacks, Bucket Hats, Replica Jerseys, Beach Towels, Squishmallows, and T-Shirts.

"We are excited that we are nearing the beginning of another action-packed season of Boomers Baseball. Our promotions team and front office staff put together a full slate of great promotions for 2023 with ballpark classics and some new additions for Wintrust Field." said Lexi Fiolka, Vice President of Fan Experience.

2023 PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

May 19 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & HOME OPENER

May 20 POST-GAME FIREWORKS

May 23 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT

May 24 SCHOOL DAY GAME

May 26 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & HARRY POTTER NIGHT

May 27 BARK IN THE PARK

May 28 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & CHASE DAWSON BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

May 29 MEMORIAL DAY & AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DAY

June 6 ELVIS NIGHT

June 7 EDUCATOR APPRECIATION NIGHT

June 8 THURSDAY NIGHT BASEBALL

June 13 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT

June 14 BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY & BUSCH LIGHT NIGHT

June 15 BUSINESS DAY GAME

June 16 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & PRINCESS NIGHT

June 17 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & BASEBALL TO END ALZ

June 18 FATHER'S DAY GAME & BASEBALL CAP GIVEAWAY

June 23 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & COUNTRY NIGHT

June 24 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & LOONEY TUNES NIGHT

June 25 BARK IN THE PARK

July 3 JULY 3RD FIREWORKS NIGHT

July 4 JULY 4TH FIREWORKS NIGHT & GRILL SPATULA GIVEAWAY

July 6 THURSDAY AFTERNOON BASEBALL

July 7 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & STAR WARS NIGHT

July 8 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY

July 9 BARK IN THE PARK

July 21 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

July 22 MARVEL SUPERHERO NIGHT

July 23 PECK CANCER DAY - STRIKE OUT PEDIATRIC CANCER

July 25 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT

July 26 DAY CAMP DAY

July 27 BEACH TOWEL GIVEAWAY

July 31 MOTHER'S AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING: FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT

August 1 SOCCER NIGHT

August 2 ADDAMS FAMILY WEDNESDAY

August 3 BREAST CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT

August 8 BLUES BROTHERS NIGHT

August 9 SUMMER ST PATRICK'S DAY

August 10 BUSINESS DAY GAME

August 11 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & MARSHMALLOW FIGHT NIGHT & STAY PUFT BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

August 12 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

August 13 WINTRUST FAMILY SUNDAY

August 22 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT

August 23 PRO WRESTLING NIGHT FEATURING TED DIBIASE & RIKISHI

August 24 BUSINESS DAY GAME

August 25 POST-GAME FIREWORKS

August 26 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & COOP SQUISHMALLOW GIVEAWAY

August 27 BARK IN THE PARK

September 1 POST-GAME FIREWORKS

September 2 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & FAN APPREICATION NIGHT

September 3 LAST REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME!

Single-game tickets, group tickets, and flex packages are all available now at boomersbaseball.com. Giveaway details and the full promotions schedule can be found online at boomersbaseball.com. All promotions and giveaways are subject to change.

