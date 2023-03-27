Schaumburg Boomers Announce 2023 Promotion Schedule
March 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release
Schaumburg, IL - With Opening Day on the horizon, the Schaumburg Boomers are excited to release a fun-filled 2023 promotion schedule packed with giveaways, theme nights, and more for all 51 home games.
"Coming to a Schaumburg Boomers game isn't just about baseball, it's an experience. Our promotions schedule is built around providing the best possible fun and family entertainment." said Michael Larson, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Schaumburg Boomers.
Fireworks once again dominate the schedule with 20 firework shows scheduled for the season, including the annual 4th of July super-show. Premium giveaways to the first 1,000 fans also take center stage with Chase Dawson Bobbleheads, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Bobbleheads, Grill Spatulas, Backpacks, Bucket Hats, Replica Jerseys, Beach Towels, Squishmallows, and T-Shirts.
"We are excited that we are nearing the beginning of another action-packed season of Boomers Baseball. Our promotions team and front office staff put together a full slate of great promotions for 2023 with ballpark classics and some new additions for Wintrust Field." said Lexi Fiolka, Vice President of Fan Experience.
2023 PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE
May 19 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & HOME OPENER
May 20 POST-GAME FIREWORKS
May 23 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT
May 24 SCHOOL DAY GAME
May 26 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & HARRY POTTER NIGHT
May 27 BARK IN THE PARK
May 28 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & CHASE DAWSON BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY
May 29 MEMORIAL DAY & AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION DAY
June 6 ELVIS NIGHT
June 7 EDUCATOR APPRECIATION NIGHT
June 8 THURSDAY NIGHT BASEBALL
June 13 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT
June 14 BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY & BUSCH LIGHT NIGHT
June 15 BUSINESS DAY GAME
June 16 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & PRINCESS NIGHT
June 17 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & BASEBALL TO END ALZ
June 18 FATHER'S DAY GAME & BASEBALL CAP GIVEAWAY
June 23 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & COUNTRY NIGHT
June 24 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & LOONEY TUNES NIGHT
June 25 BARK IN THE PARK
July 3 JULY 3RD FIREWORKS NIGHT
July 4 JULY 4TH FIREWORKS NIGHT & GRILL SPATULA GIVEAWAY
July 6 THURSDAY AFTERNOON BASEBALL
July 7 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & STAR WARS NIGHT
July 8 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY
July 9 BARK IN THE PARK
July 21 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY
July 22 MARVEL SUPERHERO NIGHT
July 23 PECK CANCER DAY - STRIKE OUT PEDIATRIC CANCER
July 25 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT
July 26 DAY CAMP DAY
July 27 BEACH TOWEL GIVEAWAY
July 31 MOTHER'S AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING: FIRST RESPONDER NIGHT
August 1 SOCCER NIGHT
August 2 ADDAMS FAMILY WEDNESDAY
August 3 BREAST CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT
August 8 BLUES BROTHERS NIGHT
August 9 SUMMER ST PATRICK'S DAY
August 10 BUSINESS DAY GAME
August 11 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & MARSHMALLOW FIGHT NIGHT & STAY PUFT BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY
August 12 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & BACKPACK GIVEAWAY
August 13 WINTRUST FAMILY SUNDAY
August 22 $1 HOT DOG NIGHT
August 23 PRO WRESTLING NIGHT FEATURING TED DIBIASE & RIKISHI
August 24 BUSINESS DAY GAME
August 25 POST-GAME FIREWORKS
August 26 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & COOP SQUISHMALLOW GIVEAWAY
August 27 BARK IN THE PARK
September 1 POST-GAME FIREWORKS
September 2 POST-GAME FIREWORKS & FAN APPREICATION NIGHT
September 3 LAST REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME!
Single-game tickets, group tickets, and flex packages are all available now at boomersbaseball.com. Giveaway details and the full promotions schedule can be found online at boomersbaseball.com. All promotions and giveaways are subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from March 27, 2023
- Schaumburg Boomers Announce 2023 Promotion Schedule - Schaumburg Boomers
- Wild Things Sign Rookie Catcher Lolo Williams - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats Unveil Third Phase of 2023 Promotions & Theme Nights - Tri-City ValleyCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.