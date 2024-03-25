ValleyCats Sign Local Right-Handed Pitcher

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced their latest Building the Roster Update with Curtis Lumber on Monday. The 'Cats have signed three new pitchers, including six-foot-eight RHP Arlo Marynzcak, who played five years at Siena College and hails from Delmar. Tri-City also picked up professional right-handers Josh Vincent and Humberto Vela.

Marynczak starred at Bethlehem Central High School, earning Section II and Suburban Council honors in his senior year before joining the Saints. The 24-year-old made the full transition to a starter as a graduate student last year, and racked up 86 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. He earned Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Player of the Week honors on April 11, 2023 - four days after his outing against Rider University, dominating the Broncs with eight frames of one-run ball on 120 pitches. Marynczak collected the Leo Dufort Student Athlete award for his performance in the month of April. He was a member of the MAAC Honor Roll for all four undergraduate seasons, and made the MAAC All-Academic team in three consecutive years.

Vincent played under Field Manager Greg Tagert in the American Association of Professional Baseball in 2021 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, and in 2023 with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. He also played with the Alpine Cowboys in the Pecos League in 2021, and was in Gary in 2022. The Connecticut native was a starter in his first professional season, but was exclusively a reliever over the last two years. Overall, the 26-year old has pitched in 59 games (12 starts) and worked 144.2 innings in independent ball. The six-foot-three righty went to University of Connecticut-Avery Point, followed by Chowan University and Eastern Connecticut State University, and spent two years at each program.

Vela had his first professional season with the Roswell Invaders of the Pecos League in 2023. He hit for himself in all 11 of his appearances (10 starts), and even had a five-RBI game against the Tucson Saguaros on June 8. Overall, Vela collected seven wins and pitched 67.1 innings with the Invaders. The 23-year-old graduated from the College of Mount St. Vincent in The Bronx. Vela demonstrated his control of the strike zone with just 10 walks in 50.1 innings to the tune of a 6-1 record and 4.11 ERA across four years in collegiate ball.

In an additional transaction, Tri-City sent RHP Dwayne Marshall to the Joliet Slammers in exchange for their first round pick of the 2024 Frontier League Draft.

