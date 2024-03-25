Knockouts, Bridgewater TV Announce Broadcast Partnership

March 25, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







Brockton, Mass. - The New England Knockouts have entered a multi-year broadcast partnership with Bridgewater TV, the team announced on Thursday. As part of the partnership, Bridgewater TV will be the official equipment partner of the Knockouts. The broadcast will include specially equipped cameras, a renovated audio system, and new graphics packages. The broadcast will also include Knockouts' broadcast talent, led by Play-by-Play voice Brett Chaves.

"It's a very exciting day for our broadcast team," John Wilson, Knockouts' Senior VP and General Manager stated. "Our relationship with BTV stretches far beyond history. It thrills me that we get to keep working with Mr. Fowler and his crew, as well as provide our fans with one of the best viewing experiences in the Frontier League."

Jeff Fowler, BTV's Station Manager and Executive Producer, has been closely involved with the deal's brokerage. His passion and commitment to the Knockouts goes beyond the broadcast itself.

"BTV is excited to be partnering with the New England Knockouts as we welcome Professional Baseball back to the region. We have had a strong partnership with the Rox and the community for many years and our hope is to create more opportunities while we work with students in preparing them for future careers in Sports and Broadcast."

All Knockouts broadcasts will be live streamed through FloSports, the official livestream partner of the Frontier League. Pre-recorded versions of all the games can also be found on all BTV streaming platforms. Fans and other members of the media can find the livestream hub at Frontier League (flosports.tv).

