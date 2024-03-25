Canadian Catcher Cerny Joins Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with Canadian catcher Victor Cerny for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Cerny, 25, joins the Titans for his second professional season after spending last summer with the Trois-Rivières Aigles. Seeing 53 games of action, the 6-foot catcher hit .297 with 15 doubles and 18 RBI. Cerny notched 20 multi-hit performances, including a three-hit game against the Titans on June 8th - and then recorded two doubles against his now-new squad on August 18th at Stade Quillorama.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Cerny spent parts of three seasons at California State University, Northridge (Los Angeles, California) from 2018-2022. In 44 career collegiate games for the Matadors, Cerny hit .197 with six doubles, three home runs, and drove in nine.

Before breaking into the professional ranks, Cerny was a member of the Canadian Junior National Team while attending the Vauxhall Baseball Academy (Vauxhall, Alberta). In 2014, he was one of the youngest players selected to the Tournament 12 (now known as the Canadian Futures Showcase), hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays, helping Team Manitoba/Saskatchewan win the tournament title. Cerny also served as the bullpen catcher for his hometown Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

