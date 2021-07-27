ValleyCats Rip Boulders in Series Opener

The Tri-City Valley Cats got a pair of home runs Carson Maxwell and one from Dennis Phipps and a combined three-hitter from Parker Kelly and one reliever and cruised to 12-1 win over the New York Boulders on Tuesday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy in the opening game of a four-game series.

Phipps' home run, his eighth of the season, was a three-run shot that gave the Valley Cats a 6-0 second inning lead; while Maxwell's ninth of the year, also a three-run homer, increased the Tri-City advantage to 10-0 in the fourth frame.

Maxwell's 10th of the season was a two-run shot that gave the Valley Cats a 12-1 lead in the sixth inning.

The Valley Cats also got RBI singles from Willy Garcia, Andres Sosa and Brad Zunica.

New York finally got on the scoreboard against Kelly in the fifth inning on w bases loaded groundout by Phil Caulfield that cut their deficit to 10-1.

Kelly went five innings to pick up the win, allowing just a second inning double to Kevonte Mitchell, while walking three and striking out four. He improved to 5-4 on the season.

Daniel Kruezer tossed the final two innings for Tri-City and surrendered singles in the sixth inning to Ryan Ramiz and seventh stanza to Phil Capra.

Meanwhile, Boulders' starter Ryan Munoz had a rough start, tagged with 10 runs, five earned and 10 hits over four innings of work as he fell to 1-3 on the year.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Wednesday before concluding with an 11 a.m. contest on Thursday.

