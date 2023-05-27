ValleyCats Drop Slugfest in the Tenth

May 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (6-8) returned to Wild Things Park in Washington, PA on Saturday looking to take the weekend series and extend the Washington Wild Things' (7-7) current skid to seven games.

The 'Cats would once again come out of the gate with their claws out, scoring four in the opening frame on three hits and an error, sending eight to the batter's box in the inning. Unlike the night before, however, the Wild Things would bounce back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first on three walks and a hit.

After back-to-back singles to open the second frame from third baseman Pavin Parks and center fielder Josh Broughton, second baseman Jaxon Hallmark would leave the ballpark with his first home run of the season, a three-run blast to left field. Two batters later, Carson McCusker would knock a solo shot to the opposite field to make it an eight-to-three ballgame.

A back-and-forth affair would ensue, with the two teams entering the 7th frame knotted up at 11, thanks in part to a two-run home run by ValleyCats backstop Trey Hair. The Wild Things would score seven unanswered runs to take a twelve-to-eleven lead in Saturday's contest in the bottom of the eighth.

Josh Broughton tallied his fourth hit of the night to lead off the ninth, the center fielder was not retired once in Saturday's contest, reaching base in all six of his chances. After a failed bunt attempt turned pop out from Jaxon Hallmark, Cito Culver, the lone 'Cat to not record a hit on Saturday, would strike out. Carson McCusker stepped into the box with the 'Cats down to their final out. Broughton would steal second, his third stolen base of the night. On the following pitch, McCusker would slap a base hit up the middle, scoring Broughton from second to tie the ballgame in the top of the ninth. The base hit was McCusker's third hit in what was his eighth multi-hit game of the 2023 campaign.

In the bottom of the ninth, right-hander Brac Warren would work a quick one-two-three inning to send the contest to extra innings.

Ciaran Devenney would enter the game as a pinch runner for Trey Hair to start the tenth to serve as the international tiebreaker. Altherr would ground out to third, bringing Zach Biermann to the plate. Biermann would ground out to the right side, advancing Devenney to third with two outs. Pavin Parks would stride to the plate with runners on first and third following a Juan Montes walk. The 2022 Frontier League All-Star Game MVP would loft a fly ball deep to the opposite field, falling just short of a go-ahead round-tripper, flying out to Wagner Lagrange in front of the left field wall.

Devenney would stay in the game behind the plate, and for the second night in a row row, Reymin Guduan would trot in from the ValleyCats bullpen. The leadoff batter Harrison Ray would bunt Wagner Lagrange over, setting the stage for Wild Things first baseman Andrew Czech to send one to deep right field, allowing the winning run to trot home. The RBI double would bring the nearly four-hour game to an end, snapping the Wild Things' skid, and setting up a rubber match for the series, and season series between the two teams on Sunday.

FINAL |WASHINGTON 13 TRI-CITY 12

W: Lukas Young (2-0)

L: Reymin Guduan (0-1)

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as they wrap up a six-game road trip on Sunday against the Wild Things. Tri-City returns to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, May 30 for a six-game homestand with three games against the Trois-Riviéres Aigles (May 30 - June 1), and three games against the Empire State Greys (June 2-4). You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on totcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.