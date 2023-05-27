Miners Cruise Past Lake Erie

Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners knocked a season-sigh sixteen hits around Skylands Stadium en route to a convincing 10-3 win over the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night in front of 2,429 fans that saw fireworks both in the game and then after the game.

The Miner bats were paced by Gavin Stupienski, who had four hits on the night, with five runs batted in. At the top of the lineup, both Edwin Mateo and Will Zimmerman had three hits and three runs scored. Juan Santana had two hits of his own, and Jasno Agresti had a pair of runs batted in, as the Miners had at least two hits in six of the eight innings they came to the plate. Every Miner batter also reached base at least once on the evening.

Cole Davis got the call to start for Sussex County tonight. Davis had some challenges in the first two innings, but went on to settle down and give the Miners five innings of two-run pitching, while allowing six hits. But, as has been the case through much of the season, the Miner bullpen once again was stellar. Freisis Adames allowed one unearned run and two hits over three innings of relief, and Ronnie Voacolo came on in the ninth and worked around a leadoff single to get the final three outs to give Sussex County their second four-game winning streak of the young season.

The Miners and Crushers will finish off their three-game series tomorrow at 2:05 pm, with left-hander Griffin Baker going for the Miners. He'll be opposed by right-hander Matt Mulhearn for Lake Erie.

