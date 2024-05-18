ValleyCats Bats Silenced in Middle Game Defeat

TROY, NY - A day after the Tri-City ValleyCats (3-5) put up 11 runs, they fell 2-1 to the Washington Wild Things (4-3) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the third. Tyson Gingerich singled off Kobe Foster, and stole second base. Jaxon Hallmark brought in a run with a single to put the ValleyCats ahead, 2-1.

Arlo Marynczak, who hails from Delmar and played at Siena College, was the opener and tossed two scoreless frames. Zeke Wood then blanked Washington for two innings. Dan Beebe was locked in from the start, setting down nine of the first 10 batters he faced. In the seventh, Beebe plunked Evan Berkey, and two batters later Caleb McNeely hit a two-run jack to pull the Wild Things ahead, 2-1.

Tri-City put just one more runner in scoring position on a double from Hallmark off of Alex Carillo in the eighth. Foster (1-0) earned the win. He tossed 6.2 innings, giving up one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out five. The same relief corps from Friday in Justin Goossen-Brown, Carillo, and Gyeongju Kim combined for 2.1 shutout innings. The latter picked up his second save in as many days, working a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit, and striking out two.

Beebe (0-1) received the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings in relief, yielding two runs on one hit, walking one, and punching out five batters.

Tri-City concludes the three-game series tomorrow, Sunday, May 19 th against Washington. First pitch is slated for 5 PM.

FINAL | WASHINGTON 2 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Kobe Foster (1-0)

L: Dan Beebe (0-1)

S: Gyeongju Kim (2)

Attendance: 2,314

Time of Game: 2:36

